NWS: ‘Long duration’ storm to bring snow over two days

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday as a prolonged storm is expected to impact the area for two days, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the NWS.

About 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected Thursday with accumulations climbing to the 4 to 8 inch range by the end of Friday.

“This will be a long duration winter weather event,” the NWS advisory notes.

Light to moderate snowfall is likely Thursday morning into afternoon. A light wintry mix of sleet and/or rain will then follow during the evening into night. The precipitation is then expected to turn back to light snow for Friday morning before the storm moves out by the evening, according to the NWS.

“The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the NWS cautioned.

The storm arriving has been causing damage across the Southern Plains before arriving on the East Coast.

PSEG Long Island said in a statement Wednesday it is “prepared for the heavy snow and sleet expected throughout our service territory tomorrow through Friday.”

The storm is the latest in a series that have impacted the area this month after little snowfall in January.