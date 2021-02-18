Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 18, 2021

Prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Dec. 26, 2020-Jan. 1, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Ali, C, to Fabiszewski, Leszek, 84 Grant Dr (600-66-5-6), (R), $545,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Vargas, K, to Crifasi, Marilou, 57 Glenn Rd E (600-38-3-28.2), (R), $489,000

• Baiting Hollow Farms to 2114 Sound Ave Realty LLC, 2114 Sound Ave (600-39-4-7.2), (V), $1,500,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Lengenfelder, L, by Dev to Polcari, James, 18 Golden Spruce Dr (600-81.1-1-49), (R), $475,000

• 36 Kay Road LLC to Brochu, Anna, 36 Kay Rd (600-115.1-1-57), (R), $345,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Apgar, S & S, to Doctor, Bobby, 1175 Haywaters Rd (1000-111-4-11), (R), $705,000

• Fevola, R, to Fuller, Brian, 1435 Vanston Rd (1000-111-4-13), (R), $805,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• US Bank Trust N.A. to Maragos, Michael, 2390 The Long Way (1000-30-2-122), (R), $627,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Samco Properties Inc to Broks, Armins, 52 Goodridge Ave (900-140-2-23), (R), $307,500

• Roche, M Trust to Cobb, Eric, 97 Long Neck Blvd (900-148-2-13), (R), $330,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Claudio, W & J, Trusts to Vardaro, Pasquale, 1960 Gull Pond Ln (1000-35-3-12.10), (V), $1,640,000

• Claudio, W & J, Trusts to KP Realty of Greenport Corp, 2006 Gull Pond Ln (1000-35-3-12.11), (R), $2,500,000

• Harbes, P, to Custer, Kevin, 738 Conklin Rd (1000-53-6-31), (R), $565,000

• Kogelschatz, S, to 219 5th Avenue Greenport, 502 Front St (1001-4-4-28.2), (V), $355,000

• Pantoliano, J & N, to Chi, Judy, 140 Bay Ave (1001-5-2-17), (R), $887,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Stark, W & C, to Rousell, Kevin, 173 Pier Ave (600-8-2-12.8), (R), $925,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Lyons, E, to Zolna, John, 680 Meadow Ln (1000-115-4-27), (R), $627,000

• Barker Family Trust to Diffley, Gerard, 1050 Lupton Point Rd (1000-115-11-14), (R), $950,000

• Maushart, S, to Schrank, Caroline, 1865 Westphalia Rd (1000-141-1-4), (R), $650,000

• Tarpey Jr, M & R, to Pavone, Thomas, 715 Bay Ave (1000-143-4-3), (R), $650,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Waxler, G, to Lopez, Fausto, 3200 Peconic Ln (1000-74-3-14), (R), $400,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• JDRMDBP, SM, LM LLC to Patti, Christopher, 8 Pheasant Ct & 17-6-23.002 (600-18-1-2.16), (R), $679,000

• Gajeski, B to County of Suffolk, Sound Ave (600-21-2-6.9), (V), $145,000

• Heimowitz, L, Trust to Hartman, Scott, 61 Bellflower Ct (600-43-5-6), (R), $625,000

• Conklin, B, to Pacheco, Blanca, 509 Elton St (600-106-2-60), (R), $319,000

• Eghrari, M, Trust to 1062 LLC, 1062 W Main St (600-125-2-8.2), (V), $275,000

• Polish Town Civic As to Polonaise Park Place LLC, 403 Hallett St (600-128-1-24), (R&E), $675,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Corl, J, to 5 Winthrop LLC, 5 Winthrop Rd (700-7-4-10), (R), $9,000,000

• Godsall, J & C, to Kosow, Jonathan, 152 N Ferry Rd (700-7-4-55.3), (R), $1,482,000

• Haralabatos,T, by Executor to R & B of Shelter Island, 8 Hillside Dr (700-14-2-47), (V), $345,000

• Pate II, G & Taylor, R, to Agger, Michael, 15 E Thomas St (700-15-3-35), (R), $1,155,000

• Fedro Family Trust to Wojciechowski, Thomasz, 8 Burns Rd (700-15-4-8), (R), $435,000

• Tyree, J, to Dangerfield, Peter, 46 Lake Dr (700-19-1-109), (R), $1,175,000

• Brown, E & C, to Albert, Cory, 5 Quail Run (700-19-2-113.22), (R), $1,070,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• D.R.D. LLC to 57125 Main Rd LLC, 57125 Route 25 (1000-63-3-19.1), (R), $525,000

• Sullivan, B, to Battista, Anthony, 400 Oakwood Dr (1000-70-12-21), (R), $727,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Odrowaz Pieniazek,P & E, to Mannino, David, 206 Cliff Rd W (600-26-1-38), (R), $375,000

• Abruzzo Family Trust to Grama, Jyothi, 152 Creek Rd (600-29-1-27), (R), $950,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)