Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 4, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Dec. 12-18, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• D’Aprile, D, to Rymer, Kenneth, 188 Phillips Ln (600-45-2-3.5), (V), $222,500

• Turbush, K & W, to CRS Capital Partners LLC, 863 Union Ave (600-66-1-17.6), (R), $769,000

• Marino, T, to Emerson, Rosa, 222 West Ln (600-66-3-4.5), (R), $625,000

• Bonello, J & M, to Kollen Jr, John, 168 Shade Tree Ln (600-85-3-22.4), (R), $397,000

• Schulz, D, to Martini, Elise, 32 Meetinghouse Creek Rd (600-113-2-57), (R), $430,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Schadt, K & H & Harris, J, to RS 25A LLC, 155 Deep Hole Rd & lot 9 (600-100-2-14.10), (R), $1,680,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Foxwood Corporation to Hometown Foxwood Village, 1407 Middle Rd & lot 6.004 (600-101-1-6.1), (C), $16,800,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Tennis Monica 13453 to Oregon Road East LLC, 13453 Oregon Rd (1000-83-2-10.14), (V), $750,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Watson, Charles, Harvest Pointe Home 71 (1000-102.1-1-39), (R), $722,880

• Sweeny, R, to Touhey, Colin, 900 Lilac Ln (1000-104-1-30), (R), $900,000

• Pascoe, D & B, to Rusu, Eugene, 900 Haywaters Rd (1000-111-3-6), (R), $820,000

• Grieve, B & P, to Browne, Brendan, 1400 Wunnewata Rd (1000-111-4-26.2), (R), $649,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Dzenkowski, A Trust to Gans, Allison, 145 Southern Blvd (1000-21-3-26.1), (R), $865,000

• Foote, W, to Virani, Rehan, 845 Old Orchard Ln (1000-31-7-18.1), (R), $1,404,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Stack, A & D, to Hewes, Brandon, 168 Sylvan Ave (900-123-1-48), (R), $365,000

• Reese, C, to 467 Brookhaven LLC, 467 Brookhaven Ave (900-167-1-11), (R), $225,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Creedon, B & P Trusts to Sage, James, 1955 Calebs Way, Unit A4 (1000-40.1-1-4), (R), $380,000

• Giovanelli, E, to Scally & Travaglia, Brian & Joseph, 810 Linnet St (1000-48-3-13), (R), $575,000

• Greenfield, J, & Jamaty to 222 4th Street Greenport, 222 Fourth St (1001-7-3-19.2), (R), $2,600,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Noble, J, to Mauro Jr, Charles, 400 Wells Rd (1000-126-9-3), (R), $500,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Salem, L & L, to North Fork Project LLC, 5200 Mill Rd (1000-106-6-7), (R), $750,000

• 55 Cox Neck Road Rlty to Marratime Capital LLC, p/o 55 Cox Neck Rd & lot 43 (1000-113-7-19.42), (V), $50,000

• Mikolajczyk, Z, to Cardinale, Denise, 800 Johns Rd (1000-122-3-21), (R), $200,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Turchiano, B & J, to Turchiano, Joseph, 350 Oak Rd (1000-117-2-3), (R), $550,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Barlow, G, & Squire, C, to Martinez, Edward, 3480 Orchard St (1000-27-3-3.3), (R), $1,500,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Woods Living Trust to Gagnon, Sebastien, 1115 Arrowhead Ln (1000-98-3-7.1), (R), $1,295,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Crocilla, V, to Borges, William, 2403 Cedar Path (600-18.1-4-149), (R), $400,000

• Esposito,T, & Remkus, K, to Rodriguez, Jose, 42 Gateway Drive East (600-65-4-15.4), (R), $480,000

• Kaelin, R, by Executor to Berry, Justin, 1099 Ostrander Ave (600-104-1-42), (R), $250,000

• Rella, V, to Veliz, Wilma, 8 Ballman Ct (600-104-2-20), (R), $464,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• DeStefano, R, to Correa, Laura, 13 Dinah Rock Rd (700-3-2-4), (R), $895,000

• Quakers Path LLC to Johnson, William, 5 Quaker Path (700-8-2-4), (R), $1,700,000

• Schappacher, S, & White to Smith, Jeffrey, 59 Tuthill Dr (700-12-1-22.1), (R), $3,675,000

• Read III, J, to Uncle Chickens LLC, 1 Burns Rd (700-15-4-6.7), (V), $300,000

• Schulze, V Trust to Rosenberg, Joshua, 18 Margaret’s Dr (700-16-2-42), (R), $2,200,000

• Pensco Pension Serv to Flanigan, Kevin, 56 Lake Dr (700-19-1-113), (R), $850,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Oxnam, R, & Desai, V, to Morris, Thomas, 19625 Soundview Ave (1000-51-1-22.2), (R), $2,295,000

• Walker, P, & Herkert, J, to Sack, Brian, 175 Ruch Ln (1000-52-3-2), (V), $260,000

• Pile, M, to 1330 North Sea Drive LLC, 1330 N Sea Dr (1000-54-5-9.3), (R), $850,000

• Dunne, S & Lochren, S, to Najarian, Mark, 220 Water Terrace (1000-88-6-13.29), (R), $1,300,000

• Martin, C, to Navasardian, Tigran, 300 Little Peconic Bay Ln (1000-88-6-13.34), (R), $760,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Vincent/Bartalits, M, to Iskin, Mark, 88 16th St (600-34-1-35), (R), $375,000

• Hubbard, T & J, to Roytman, Alex, 61 20th St (600-53-2-27.9), (R), $445,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)