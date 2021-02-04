Robert John Black

Robert John Black died peacefully surrounded by his family on Feb. 2, 2021, at his home in Orient, N.Y. He was 67.

Bob was born on April 27, 1953, in Williamsburg, N.Y., to Robert John Black and Marie Siegfried Black. He was raised in Ridgewood, Queens. He graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in 1970 and attended Hunter College.

Bob worked in product placement and marketing for the grocery and health and beauty industry. He was employed by the Pezrow Corporation in Ramsey, N.J., for 15 years and became the vice president of health and beauty care at Joseph W. Riley Company in Haverford, Pa. He went on to spend 28 years at Acosta Sales and Marketing, where he was a team leader of health and beauty care; he retired from there in 2017 as a vice president of the Rite-Aid Team.

On Oct. 1, 1983, Bob married Leslie Elizabeth Peyser of Orient. In the early years of their marriage they lived in Warwick, N.Y.; they later moved to Kimberton, Pa., where they raised their daughter, Catherine. He was a devoted husband and a proud father. He never missed a high school or collegiate rowing event.

Retirement allowed Bob to pursue his passion for art and antiques full time. With Leslie, he operated the Old Orchard Farm Store in Orient, known for its antiques and collection of vintage art by the Peconic Bay Impressionists.

He was also an enthusiastic, self-taught sailor. Captain Bob and his crew — Leslie and Catherine — spent many weekends sailing the Chesapeake Bay for nearly 20 years on Dorielle, a 31-foot Pearson harbored on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Bob completed the weeklong Delmarva Rally (more than once), sailing 450 nautical miles around the Delmarva Peninsula. He loved to boast of Dorielle earning a trophy for being first in the fleet to Virginia.

After moving to Orient, he acquired a tugboat, the Sea Turtle. He and Leslie enjoyed many cruises to Orient Harbor and sunny days anchored off of Long Beach.

Bob had a kind and generous spirit. He was quick with a joke, and never failed to lend a hand to others. He loved to mentor others and guide them toward success. He was loved by so many and will be missed dearly.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Kenneth. He is survived by his wife, Leslie; his daughter, Catherine Mary, and her husband, Brandon Harrar of Pottstown, Pa.; his sister, Barbara Sidtis of Venice, Fla.; his brother- and sister-in-law, Frederick and Janis Peyser of Underhill, Vt.; and by several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to gratefully acknowledge Davit Chkhaidze, who helped Leslie care for Bob over the past year, and Orient Fire Department, which answered many calls for assistance.

A memorial service will be held when it is safe to do so. Contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to Orient Fire Department (23300 Main Road, Orient, NY 11957), the National Brain Tumor Society (55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newtown, MA 02458) or San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (61700 Route 48, Greenport, NY 11944).

