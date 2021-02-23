School districts to report data on teacher vaccinations, Riverhead GOP picks slate
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
School districts to report data on teacher vaccinations to state; nursing home visitation to expand
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Chamber president to seek Town Board seat; GOP picks its slate for 2021 election
Boys Basketball: SWR feels right at home as Bell scores career-high 30
NORTHFORKER
The prettiest, snowiest #northforker photos of the month
North Fork Dream Home: A log cabin perched on Nassau Point
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and a high temperature around 41 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 33.