Snow impacts schools Monday, residents with comorbidities eligible for vaccine next week

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Feb. 8.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Schools announce delayed openings for Monday after snowstorm

Eligibility to expand Feb. 15 to allow residents with comorbidities to receive vaccine

Town Board hires Lexipol in split vote to provide policy updates, training for police department

A return to the mat features virtual competitions for varsity cheerleaders

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cops: Woman airlifted following crash on Sound Avenue Saturday morning

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: An afternoon in downtown Riverhead

Lenn Thompson: Debunking three myths about Long Island wine

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 28 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 20. More snow is in the forecast for Tuesday.