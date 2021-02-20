Southold Blotter: Greenport man charged with DWI

Southold Town police arrested a 41-year-old Greenport man for driving while intoxicated Friday.

Police received a report of a tan Ford F-150 failing to maintain its lane of travel on Main Street in Greenport and observed Chad Yokel failing to stop for a stop sign and failing to signal when turning at an intersection around 5 p.m.

Mr. Yokel was found to be intoxicated and arrested for aggravated DWI and two violations, reports said.

• A Greenport man was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop in Peconic Friday afternoon.

According to police, Christopher Zuhoski, 59, was operating a 2003 Dodge Durango eastbound on Route 25 when he was stopped for a traffic violation shortly before 3 p.m.

He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reportedly refused to take a breath test at the scene, reports said.

• Two hunters, a 59-year-old Southold man and 58-year-old Ridge man, were issued summonses for hunting on private property along Oregon Road in Mattituck Sunday around noon.

The men were escorted off the property and advised to stay off of private land.

• More than $6,000 worth of carpentry equipment was reported stolen from a van parked outside of a home on Sound Avenue in Mattituck last week. The incident was reported to police last Thursday morning.

• Greenport Fire Department responded to a small oven fire at a home on Main Road in Greenport Saturday evening.

According to a report, a small piece of food was found aflame at the bottom of the oven and the fire was extinguished around 5:15 p.m.

• A 64-year-old Mattituck man called police Saturday to report that an unknown person attempted to claim unemployment benefits in his father’s name. Police received at least three similar reports of unemployment scams and detectives were notified about each incident.

• A 67-year-old woman contacted police to report that a necklace valued at $500 was stolen from a jewelry box at her Peconic home Friday.

The woman told police she believes the necklace was stolen by a cleaning lady and has been missing since December 2019.

• Police were called to a home on Fifth Avenue in Greenport after a man called to complain about people shooting BB guns in the area Sunday afternoon.

Police spoke with a 35-year-old man who said he was teaching his children to operate a BB gun and found he was shooting in a safe direction with a solid backstop.

• A 26-year-old Greenport man reported that someone hacked into his phone and stole money from an unemployment check last Wednesday.

• A chimney fire that broke out at a home on Aldrich Lane in Laurel was extinguished by members of the Mattituck Fire Department shortly after midnight last Thursday.

No damage was reported, reports said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.