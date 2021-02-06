Southold Blotter: Greenport man ticketed after backing into parked vehicle

Southold Town police ticketed a Greenport man who reportedly left the scene of an accident last Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man, who was driving a 2008 Chevrolet, was backing out of a parking space in a lot on Third Street in Greenport when he made contact with a parked vehicle. The man got out to inspect the damage, didn’t see anyone and left. He was located a short time later and issued traffic tickets for leaving the scene, officials said.

• One person was injured following a two-car crash at the intersection of Wickham Avenue and Pike Street in Mattituck last Monday.

According to police, a Greenport woman driving a 2014 Chevrolet was heading north on Wickham Avenue when a Greenport man driving a 2002 Chevrolet failed to yield and entered the intersection, striking the rear quarter panel of the other vehicle.

The woman reported minor injuries, police said.

• A Mattituck Fire Department ambulance struck a deer along County Route 48 while transporting a patient to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital last Thursday around 3 a.m.

No further injuries were reported, according to police.

• Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Department’s arson squad are investigating after a home on Old Jule Lane in Mattituck caught fire last week.

According to police, a man called to report a possible deck fire last Tuesday around 6 p.m. Mattituck Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, which had engulfed the south side of the residence.

No injuries were reported and a report didn’t specify how the fire broke out.

• A Mattituck woman alerted police last week after she was notified by a credit monitoring company that an unknown person fraudulently applied for a COVID-19 economic injury disaster loan in her name.

Police provided the woman with identity theft paperwork last Thursday and detectives were notified about the incident, reports said.

• Police received four additional reports last week about fraudulent unemployment claims being filed.

• Police were called to Silvermere Road in Greenport Friday after receiving a report about a suspicious man walking around the property.

Police spoke with a 36-year-old Tolland, Conn., man who said he was trying to find a room to rent but it was too expensive. He was transported by police to the train station shortly before 7 p.m.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.