Southold Blotter: Mattituck woman arrested after striking mailbox, PSEG pole in crash

Southold Town police arrested a Mattituck woman for impaired driving after her vehicle struck a mailbox and PSEG pole along Route 25 in Laurel Saturday.

According to police, Elizabeth Antanaitis was driving a 2007 Honda westbound around 2 a.m. when she drifted off the roadway and struck a mailbox, pole and road sign just east of Bray Avenue.

Police said she was arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs or alcohol and taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, though no injuries were reported.

• Detectives are investigating after an unknown person reportedly broke into a home on Summer Lane in Southold last Thursday. The homeowner told police that several items had been moved throughout the residence, but no items had been taken.

• A Greenport woman called police after noticing that an unknown person used her debit card to transfer more than $9,800 to an account in Pennsylvania Saturday.

Detectives are investigating the incident and advised the woman to cancel the card and file a claim with the FTC.

• Police were called to a home on Carpenter Street In Greenport Saturday after a woman called to report a 59-year-old man was intoxicated and creating a disturbance.

The man had already left the area when police arrived shortly before 3 p.m.

• An empty gray floor safe was reported stolen from Doroski’s Nursery in Southold last Tuesday.

• Police responded to several crashes last Monday as a winter storm dropped a foot of snow on parts of the North Fork.

A woman was injured after losing control of her 2020 Kia and striking a utility pole on Route 25 in Southold.

Another driver, a Southold man, struck a LIPA pole after losing control of his 2015 Jeep in the snowy conditions near the intersection of Route 48 and Youngs Avenue in Southold.

One person was injured after the driver of a 1999 Toyota lost control of her vehicle along Main Road in Greenport and skidded into the opposite lane, striking a 2012 Dodge and a mailbox, according to police.

• A Greenport woman called police last Tuesday to report that someone filed fraudulent unemployment claims in her and her husband’s names. Detectives are investigating the incident.

Four other North Fork residents contacted police last week to report similar incidents.

• Loose change and a debit card were reported stolen from a vehicle on Ole Jule Lane in Mattituck last Thursday morning.

• Police responded Saturday to a two-car crash on Route 48 near Chapel Lane in Greenport after the driver of a 2008 Acura rear-ended the driver of a 2020 Hyundai.

The driver of the Acura reportedly told police that she dropped a can of soda while she was driving and was looking down to pick it up when the crash occurred. No injuries were reported.

• A Southold man called police to report being scammed out of more than $3,000 while attempting to rent an apartment he found listed online last Wednesday.

The 24-year-old told police that he was in contact with a man, sent him a $3,200 payment via Zelle and the 62-year-old man then stopped contacting him. Detectives were notified about the incident.

• One person was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center after a rear-end crash along Route 48 in Mattituck Saturday afternoon.

• Minor injuries were reported after the driver of a 2012 Honda failed to yield to a 1989 Chevrolet while trying to make a left turn onto County Road 48 from Albertson Lane in Greenport Saturday morning.

• A Cutchogue man called police after finding an unknown vehicle parked in his driveway last Tuesday morning.

Police made contact with the owner, a Southold woman, who said a repair shop must have dropped it off at the wrong residence and retrieved the vehicle.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.