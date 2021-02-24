Southold Town hires four new officers, promotes pair to sergeant

Four new officers are joining the Southold Town police force.

At a meeting Tuesday, the Town Board appointed Patrick Anderson, Fiona Faherty, Ryan Flatley -— whose father is Police Chief Martin Flatley -— and Kyle Krause as new probationary officers at a starting salary of $51,607.

They will each be placed on an immediate, unpaid leave of absence until the next scheduled police officer training begins at the Suffolk County Police Academy and, upon graduation, will become active probationary officers if they meet the requirements for employment, according to a resolution adopted unanimously by the board.

Tuesday’s meeting also featured two police promotions.

Police officers Gregory Simmons and Robert Haase Jr. were both promoted to the rank of sergeant at a base salary of $149,524. Both received pins during a brief ceremony with their families present, which Chief Flatley said was important.

“It’s a really big deal,” he said. “Both of them worked very hard to get here, they’re both very good officers. I have no doubt in my mind they’ll make excellent supervisors.”

The new hires and departmental changes come as the board also acknowledged longtime police Det. Sgt. John Sinning Jr.’s retirement, which goes into effect March 15. Mr. Sinning has been employed by the department since 1989, and was made detective sergeant in 2001.