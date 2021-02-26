Southold Town looking to preserve nearly 65 acres of Cutchogue farmland

Southold Town Hall. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The Southold Town Board has set a March 9 hearing on the possible acquisition of development rights for farmland along Main Road in Cutchogue.

The 77.8 acre property located on the north side of Main Road just west of Alvah’s Lane is located in the agricultural-conservation zoning district.

The town is aiming to purchase development rights for approximately 64 acres of the property, which is owned by WW Farms LLC, for approximately $64,203 using Community Preservation Funds, according to a hearing notice.

The property’s buildable acre value is estimated at $4.1 million and the land is listed on the town’s Community Preservation Project Plan as a property worthy of preservation due to its agricultural value.

Southold land preservation coordinator Melissa Spiro said the parcel would be a good acquisition, noting that nearly all farms within the town are on the CPF list.

“[This property] has over 100 acres of preserved land to the west and east,” Ms. Spiro said in an interview Thursday. “It’s an important piece for the town to fill in and there are prime agricultural soils within the area we’re preserving,”

In addition to being surrounded by adjacent preserved lands, the property is also located across Route 25 from the town’s Downs Farm Preserve.

The hearing is set for March 9 at 4:30 p.m.