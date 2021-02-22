Suspended Southold police officer returned to force, new lawsuit in fatal boat crash

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Feb. 22.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Following settlement, Southold keeps police officer whose ‘fitness for the job’ it had questioned

New lawsuits filed against town, local marina following 2019 fatal boat crash

Boys Basketball: Not a ‘W’, but Southold takes away something

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead man, convicted of felony and arrested twice more in 2020, indicted on federal drug and weapon charges

Public hearing set for March 16 on town’s police reform plan

She’s a cheerleader by day, firefighter by night

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: A snow day on Love Lane in Mattituck

Secrets of the Off Season: Bringing beekeeping indoors

Booze Bites: Making red wine braised short ribs with Osprey’s Dominion Cabernet Sauvignon

WEATHER

Expect rain this afternoon with a high temperature around 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 30. High temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s through Thursday.