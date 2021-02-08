William Manos died peacefully at his home in Southold, N.Y., on Feb. 1, 2021, one day after his 97th birthday.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Georgia (née Grivas); his three children, Dr. Nicholas Manos (Michele), Santhea M. Ogden (Elliott) and Dr. Christina Manos (Duncan Stanbury); and four grandchildren, William L. Ogden, Alexander N. Ogden, William J. Manos, and Georgeanna M. Manos, who affectionately refer to him as Papou. He was predeceased by his five siblings and his eldest grandson, Elliott M. Ogden IV.

William was born in New York, N.Y., on Jan. 31,1924. Upon graduating from Brooklyn Technical High School, he enlisted in the Army Air Force and was stationed on Tinian Island in the Pacific during World War II. He shared stories with his grandchildren about his experiences on Okinawa and other locations during the war.

Following the war, William attended New York University on the G.I. Bill and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. Employed at Grumman Aerospace Corp., he worked as a designer on the Apollo Space Program (L.E.M. design team) and the F-111 and F-14 jet fighters. Upon his retirement, he continued working as an independent contractor with Grumman in Florida on design modifications for the JSTARS Attack Radar System employed in Operation Desert Storm. He took courses to keep abreast of new design software and worked until he was 81 years old.

William enjoyed fishing, boating and dancing (he was a former dance instructor at Arthur Murray Dance Studios) and spending time with his family.

Papou will be remembered for his kind heart, quick wit and fierce devotion to his family. He will be sorely missed as a generous and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private ceremony, with plans for a celebration of life in the future.

