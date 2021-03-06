After nearly two year wait, Riverhead woman to undergo kidney transplant in April

Yakelin Santos and her daughter Scarlett. (Courtesy photo)

At just 21 years old, when Yakelin Santos began experiencing back pain, she’d mostly shrug it off — unaware that it was a symptom of her kidneys failing.

“I thought it was a muscle sprain and at work, I’d joke that maybe I slept the wrong way,” she said in a recent interview.

As the pain grew more persistent, even ordinary tasks like getting out of the car left Ms. Santos in agony.

Flash forward two years and Ms. Santos, now 23, is battling kidney disease, undergoing twice-weekly dialysis treatments while raising her 5-year old daughter Scarlett and working full time at A Lure in Southold.

“It was a big shock,” Ms. Santos said, describing how she has both good days and bad days and manages symptoms by trying to avoid certain kinds of foods like red meat, high-potassium fruits and dairy.

This month, communities across the country are observing National Kidney Month to raise awareness about kidney disease and Ms. Santos is kicking off the month with great news: after nearly two years, a match with a living kidney donor.

Her road toward finding a suitable match has been marked with moments of hope deferred by an array of factors like blood type and local availability.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, the average wait time for a kidney is three to five years. Data from the Donate Life New York State organization shows there are 8,812 New Yorkers awaiting life saving organ transplants, 1,700 of whom have been waiting more than five years.

“I’m very excited. It’s a big weight off of my shoulders,” said Ms. Santos, whose surgery is tentatively slated for April.

As she awaits the big day, friends, family and coworkers are hoping to raise money to offset some of her medical costs. According to a GoFundMe campaign started to help with out-of-pocket medical costs not covered by her insurance plan, Stony Brook Hospital has estimated the expenses could top $30,000. Organizers of the fundraiser also said the costs will help Ms. Santos, who lives in Riverhead with her daughter, fiance and sister, while she’s out of work recovering for six to eight weeks.

By Friday, the page had raised over $4,600 for her kidney transplant.

How to help

Donations to the GoFundMe can be made here

Adam Lovett, who owns aMano in Mattituck and A Lure, said in the time he’s known Ms. Santos, she’s become like family. “She’s great. She’s a hard worker who’s really moved up through the ranks—washed dishes, prepped, whatever we’ve needed her to do—and she’s had these medical ailments,” he said.

“If anyone deserves a break that I can think of, it’s [Ms. Santos.]” Mr. Lovett added.

Ms. Santos said Friday that she’s touched by the support she’s received thus far.

Despite some apprehension over the surgery itself, she’s now looking ahead to a second chance at life, able to spend more time with her family and working.

“It’s only been two years but I don’t really remember what it felt like to get up and have energy. You’re in the doctor’s office more than you’re out living your life,” Ms. Santos said. “I’m looking forward to getting my life back.”

Residents of New York ages 16 and older can register to be organ donors by joining the New York State Donate Life Registry. Click here to find out more.

To learn more about living donation, visit https://www.kidney.org/transplantation/livingdonors