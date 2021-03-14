Blotter: DWI, harassment arrests on the North Fork

Southold Town police arrested a 60-year-old Merrick man for DWI last Saturday.

According to police, John Halton was driving erratically along Indian Neck Lane in Peconic, stopping and performing several U-turns before he was stopped heading eastbound on Route 25, found to be intoxicated and arrested around 11:45 p.m.

• Jason Huhn, 45, of Cutchogue was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop last Thursday.

Police said Mr. Huhn was stopped on Pequash Avenue in Cutch-gue for an expired inspection around 5 p.m. when an officer noticed signs of intoxication.

He was arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing, according to officials.

• Police arrested two Greenport men on harassment and petit larceny charges after a fight on South Street last Sunday afternoon.

According to police, Roberto Reyes, 39, and Kelvin Euceda, 33, were involved in a verbal and physical altercation with an Amityville man and took his cellphone around 1:45 p.m.

Mr. Reyes and Mr. Euceda were placed under arrest for petit larceny and a harassment violation and released on appearance tickets, police said.

• Police and members of the Mattituck Fire Department responded to a grease fire that broke out at a home on Elijah’s Lane around 1 a.m. last Sunday.

A 15-year-old at the residence was able to put out the flames using a fire extinguisher and the kitchen sustained minor smoke and fire damage, reports said.

• Police were called to the community center in Peconic last Thursday after hospital staff administering vaccines reported that a man arrived without an appointment and became belligerent, refusing to leave until police arrived around 1:30 p.m.

• A Greenport woman called police after she heard someone jiggling her front doorknob while she was in bed shortly after midnight last Monday.

Police responded and were unable to locate anyone on the Sixth Street property, but located a wet footprint that indicated someone had been on the property. An investigation is ongoing.

• Police were called to the Cutchogue post office last Wednesday afternoon after a woman reported a vehicle parked outside with “fight against Plum Island” signs affixed to the vehicle and an empty whiskey bottle on the roof.

An officer spoke with a 67-year-old Southold man sitting on the ground who said he was silently protesting and a report noted that the man was not intoxicated and did not appear to be a threat to himself or others.

• A Brooklyn man was issued a summons for leaving the scene of an accident after he reportedly struck a parked vehicle, causing paint damage, while backing out of a space in a parking lot on Youngs Avenue in Southold Sunday morning.

• Detectives are investigating after fishing equipment was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Elijah’s Lane in Mattituck last Tuesday morning.

• A juvenile was issued a summons for driving with only a learner’s permit last Friday after a woman called police to report he was taking photos of his car in her driveway along Sound Avenue in Mattituck.

• Police responded to a mini-mart along Front Street in Greenport last Saturday after an employee reported three men arguing with another patron at the store.

The men had fled the area before police arrived around 6:45 p.m.

• A man driving a 2016 Chrysler reportedly crashed into the lattice decking at the Sterlington Deli on Third Street in Greenport last Wednesday around noon.

The Greenport man told police that his shoe fell off and no injuries were reported, police said.

• Police received at least seven reports of fraudulent unemployment claims from Southold residents last week, including a report from a Mattituck woman whose employer informed her that her Social Security number was compromised and used in a claim.

The incidents were forwarded to the detective division, according to police reports.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.