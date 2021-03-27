Blotter: Pair of DWI arrests in Greenport, Southold

Southold Town police arrested a 39-year-old Greenport man for DWI early last Friday.

According to police, David Amaya was stopped for driving without headlights on Main Street in Greenport around 5 a.m. and was found to be intoxicated.

Mr. Amaya was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle due to a previous pending DWI charge, officials said.

• Police arrested a 26-year-old Riverhead man for DWI along Route 48 in Southold last Thursday.

Officials said Isaac Cano-Perez was stopped shortly after midnight for failing to maintain his lane of travel and found to be intoxicated. He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, police said.

• Southold police responded to a home on Mill Creek Drive in Southold Sunday evening after a man reported returning home around 9 p.m. to find his front door open and his belongings rummaged through.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene and detectives are still investigating, according to a report.

• A 27-year-old woman called police Sunday morning to report that her vehicle had been stolen overnight from a commercial property along Main Road in Southold.

A police report did not contain a description of the vehicle.

• Police were called to the parking lot at Southold High School last Thursday evening after a resident complained that several loud pickup trucks were causing a disturbance around 10 p.m.

An officer spoke with two 19-year-olds and a 21-year old who said they were looking for a place to park and hang out and agreed to leave, reports said.

• No one was injured after a woman attempting to enter a parking space in the Feather Hill parking lot drove over the curb and onto the front lawn of Dunkin Donuts before colliding with a parking sign and light pole last Friday afternoon. Police confirmed that the brakes in her vehicle, a 2016 Toyota, were defective.

• An 82-year-old from Mattituck contacted police last Thursday after discovering an unknown person had attempted to file for unemployment in their name.

That report, and four similar ones, were forwarded to detectives.

• Members of the Cutchogue Fire Department extinguished a deck fire at a home on Alvahs Lane last Monday morning.

The fire is believed to have started from an ember in a wood burning stove that landed underneath the deck on corn husks. No injuries were reported.

• Police were searching for a driver who left the scene after crashing into a utility pole near the intersection of New Suffolk Avenue and Main Road in Mattituck last Monday morning.

According to a report, an officer patrolling the area around 2:30 a.m. noticed a heavily damaged unattended Ford pickup truck at the scene. Numerous police units and a K-9 from Riverhead canvassed the area but were unable to locate the driver, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.