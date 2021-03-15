Longtime Southold resident Bruce J. Parkhill died on Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was 89 years old.

He was born on Jan. 11, 1932, in Sayville, N.Y., to Anna (Westerbeke) and Herbert Parkhill, who were a farming and oystering family. He proudly served in the United States Navy. His first occupation was as a lineman for New York Telephone Company. His second career, which he loved, was owner with his wife, Susan, of Two By Four Antiques in Greenport.

In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by his children, Bruce Jr., Susan and Brian, and their spouses; and several grandchildren.

A private family graveside service was held Tuesday, March 9, at the family plot at Union Cemetery in Sayville.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

This is a paid notice.