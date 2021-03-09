CDC issues new guidelines for the vaccinated, PBMC commemorates health care heroes

The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered in New York State in December 2020. (Credit: Scott Heins/Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 9.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

CDC issues new guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated

After year filled with loss, hope emerges for future as PBMC commemorates health care heroes

COVID-19 on the North Fork, a one-year statistical snapshot

Boys Soccer: New Tuckers coach gets no love from alma mater

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Promoting community relations at center of Southampton Town Police’s reform plan

NORTHFORKER

The pandemic brought Mary Sanchez out to Laurel – and her community is better for it

North Fork Dream Home: North Fork Charm on Sterling Creek

WEATHER

Expect increasingly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 24. The high temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s through Friday.