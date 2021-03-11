Charlotte Wissmann

Charlotte A. Wissmann

Charlotte A. Wissmann, 88, beloved wife of Robert Wissmann for 69 years, passed away peacefully at East End Hospice Kanas Center in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., the evening of March 2, 2021.

She was born Charlotte Anna Mader on June 23, 1932, in Jackson Heights, N.Y., to father Rudolf Mader and mother Helen Reich Mader, both German immigrants and residents of Whitestone, N.Y. At 19 years old she married Robert Wissmann, an aviation mechanic, on Feb. 23, 1952, at St. Luke’s R.C. Church in Whitestone, N.Y.

Charlotte and her husband were business owners of Bergen Point Yacht Haven in Babylon, N.Y., for many years. Active members of the South Bay Cruising Club, they raced in the Great South Bay from a home port in Brightwaters aboard their sailboats Harpoon, Summerwind, Force 10 and Realization. Sights on farther horizons led to longer races, including ocean voyages to Bermuda. Charlotte was very proud to prove her abilities to all by captaining an all-female crew to a first-place win, claiming the famed Broadside Award. Later on, sail cruising led to numerous passages between New York and the Florida Keys, Port St. Lucie and Sebastian, where she had homes.

Charlotte was an active 30-year member of the Gull Pond Yacht Club, having joined with her husband on the first roster in 1982. As sailing became more difficult, a motor home became the sailboat’s substitute for continuing the adventures over the horizon with her husband, “Bobby.”

Charlotte always had a love for animals of all kinds — turtles, fish, cats, dogs — and even an injured seagull, which she rehabilitated. Although she had the loudest voice in the room (the reason Bob married her!), she also had the warmest heart for the weakest animals.

Charlotte, a Greenport resident since 1989, continued to use her loud voice above the calliope music at the Greenport Carousel, where she worked with her husband. Wooden horses became another of her loves. She enjoyed walks with her daughters along the Sound in search of beach glass, blue being her favorite. She also loved, simply — chocolate.

She was predeceased by her father, mother and only sister, Helen Sturchio of Hauppauge, N.Y.

She is survived by her husband, Capt. Robert “Bob” Wissmann, and their children, Christine “Tina” O’Shea of Greenport, Deborah Pekunka of Greenport, Capt. Robert “Rob” Wissmann Jr. of Orleans, Mass., and Capt. Eric Wissmann of Lovell, Maine, as well as nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home has assisted the family and, due to the ongoing pandemic, a private service will be held later.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, Kanas Center for Hospice Care, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 or your local animal shelter.

