COVID-19 on the North Fork, a one-year statistical snapshot

It’s been exactly one year since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Suffolk County.

Perhaps more than any other news event, the pandemic has been told through statistics provided by state and local health departments.

Initially worried residents were tracking how many people had contracted the coronavirus, followed by testing numbers and, of course, vaccine distribution.

The number of deaths, particularly those in nursing homes, has also received immense scrutiny.

As we hit the one year anniversary, we took a look back at that data to provide a statistical snapshot of one year living with COVID-19.

Positive Tests

166,497 in Suffolk County

3,110 in Riverhead Town

1,482 in Southold Town

Testing Totals

3,016,759 tests were administered in Suffolk County

41,441 individuals who hadn’t been diagnosed with COVID-19 later tested positive for antibodies

Hospitalizations

12,460 patients were admitted to Suffolk County hospitals with COVID-19

Fatalities

3,125 fatalities in Suffolk County

Deaths at local nursing homes

41 — Acadia Center, Riverhead

27 — PBMC Skilled Nursing Facility, Riverhead

11 — Peconic Landing, Greenport

4 — San Simeon by the Sound, Greenport

Cases reported by local schools

(Staff and Students, 2020-21 school year only)

Riverhead — 252

Shoreham-Wading River — 149

Mattituck-Cutchogue — 77

Southold — 42

Greenport — 40

Oysterponds — 1

New Suffolk — 1

Vaccinations

262,744 Suffolk County residents have received a first dose

136,257 are fully vaccinated

Demographic breakdown of fully vaccinated

85% White

8.5% African American

4.3% Asian

2.2% other