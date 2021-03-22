Riverhead resident Daniel Kaelin died March 18, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 88.

Born Sept. 21, 1932, in Riverhead, he was the son of Daniel and Viola (Raynor) Kaelin.

Mr. Kaelin served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955.

He was a member and ex-chief of Jamesport Fire Department, a Riverhead Town fire coordinator and a Suffolk County fire school instructor.

He was also a past president and member of Jamesport Lions Club and a member of Mattituck Lions Club.

Predeceased by his wife, Patricia, in 2016, he is survived by his children, Daniel, Denise Voight, Patrick, Gregory and Leslie Zavelsky; 26 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, March 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a firematic service at 7. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by burial at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

