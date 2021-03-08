Photographer David McCabe, a former resident of New York, New Suffolk and Shelter Island, died on Feb. 26, 2021. David was 80 years old.

Born in Leicester, England, he and his wife Christine arrived in New York City in 1960, after he won a contest in a national photography magazine, to study advanced color photography here and return to England to open a studio in London.

They decided to stay. It was the time of the “British Invasion,” the time of the Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Twiggy, all of whom he photographed here. He and Christine went everywhere Andy Warhol went, taking over 2,000 photographs that became an iconic book. At the same time he became a renowned fashion photographer, his work appearing in national magazines like Life, Cosmopolitan, Mademoiselle and Glamour.

In the early ’70s he and Christine bought the Shelter Island House Hotel and opened the Earl of Stirling Pub. Open all year round, it was reviewed in Esquire Magazine as “one of the most romantic places in America.” There were summer garden parties and winter costume parties; people loved it.

His photography was exhibited all over the world: the Andy Warhol Museum, the Whitney museum, the Museum of Modern Art, the International Center of Photography, the National Portrait Gallery and the London Museum of Contemporary Art, among many others.

He was also an avid sailor.

He is survived by his first wife, Christine; their son, Mathew, his wife, Kim, and their children, Jake and Lucas; his brother, Robert, of Sag Harbor; his dog Buddy; his second wife and their daughter, Lilly.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

This is a paid notice.