June 28, 1947 – March 19, 2021

Doris (Weston) Stauffer died at her home in the comfort of her living room in Cut­ch­ogue, N.Y., on March 19, 2021. She was surrounded by those she loved the most, Richard, her husband of 53 years; her son, Jonathan Stauffer of Aquebogue; and her daughters, Megan Stauffer of Naples, Maine, Elizabeth Doroski of Mattituck, N.Y., and Meredith Stauffer of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Born in Oceanside, N.Y., she moved to Cut­ch­ogue when her father retired and built the family home on Nassau Point. She graduated from Southold High School in 1965, and from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, N.Y., in 1969, where she met her future husband. She worked for several years as a fourth-grade teacher for the Waterloo Central School District. She returned to Cut­ch­ogue in 1971 to take care of her ailing father and later worked for Eastern Long Island Hospital and finally as a special education aide for many years at Mattituck High School. There she was active in the PTA and other school-related organizations and eventually she served as president of the PTA. She was an avid Kindle reader and loved her TIVO and television “friends.”

As an accomplished cook, one of her favorite pastimes was trying new recipes and cooking for family and friends. Proud of her Norwegian and Swedish heritage, her Christmas Eve and Christmas day dinners were extravaganzas and displays of culinary delights. Over the years, she was proud to pass on to her children those sacred family recipes.

She was the devoted grandmother to Harper, Quinn and Weston Stauffer, Emerson and Jane Doroski, and Dorothy Buteau-Stauffer. She is also survived by her sons-in-law, Gregory Doroski, Brian Buteau and Bob Gray; daughter-in-law, Merci Stauffer; and a best friend from high school, Dorothea Schurger-Trost of Germany.

She was predeceased by her father, Douglas Weston, and mother, Gertrude (Thompson).

Although she loved the beaches and views on Nassau Point (especially Fisherman’s), her favorite views were from her lakefront cottage on Long Lake in Naples, Maine, of the sunsets over the Presidential Range in New Hampshire. Cocktail hours were rituals in themselves and she received great joy in watching her grandchildren laugh and have fun in the water.

The family would like to thank the wonderful and professional care she received from her doctors, especially her primary care physician, Jarid Pachter; her cardiologist, William Buckley; her dermatologist, Peter Klein; and her oncologist, Deepali Sharma.

The family is also grateful for the compassionate care she received under the watchful eye of the staff and nurses of East End Hospice, particularly Mary Needham. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make memorial donations to that organization in her memory.

Arrangements were provided by Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.

