Eugene Yourch

Eugene Yourch, a 30-year resident of Greenport, died March 18, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. He was 83.

Born Dec. 2, 1937, in Jersey City, N.J., he was the son of Anthony and Louise (Basquin) Yourch. Gene was raised in Baldwin, N.Y., and graduated from Baldwin High School. He was a graduate of Webb Institute of Naval Architecture. He earned his juris doctor degree from Georgetown Law School and attended New York University’s business school.

He married Mary Miller on Aug. 8, 1959, in Rockville Centre, where they lived for 31 years.

Gene worked in New York City as an attorney in the world of shipping. He worked with the Federation of American Controlled Shipping; National Bulk Carriers; GATX; the U.S. Department of the Navy; Marine Transport Lines; and International Registries.

He served as a delegate to an international diplomatic conference in Geneva, Switzerland, and was honored to testify in front of Congress many times.

Gene was elected four times to the Rockville Centre Village Board of Trustees and was deputy mayor for many years. In 1998 he became a trustee of Eastern Long Island Hospital and served for 12 years. He sat on the Stirling Cove Condominiums board for more than 30 years.

He sang in the bass section of the North Fork Chorale and served as the group’s treasurer.

Gene was a tennis player in his younger years, and he was an avid boater, both power and sail.

He was predeceased by his mother in 1976, his father in 1982 and his stepmother, Ella, at age 100.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; his sons, Christopher (Jacqueline), and their children, Sean and Sophia, of Santa Cruz, Calif.; James (Kim), and their children, Kathryn and Andrew, of Raleigh, N.C.; and Charles (Kyla), and their daughters, Paige, Peyton and Hunter, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. He is also survived by his brother, David, of Puerto Rico.

The family will honor his wish to be returned to the sea sometime this summer.

Memorial donations may be made to Webb Institute, 298 Crescent Beach Road, Glen Cove, NY 11542-1398; Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation, 201 Manor Place, Greenport, NY 11944; or the East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach, 1 Meeting House Road, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

