Family questions nursing home’s letter to late grandma, Planners say storage facility not in appropriate location

Acadia Center in Riverhead. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, March 11.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Calverton family questions nursing home’s letter to grandma who got COVID there and died

Planning Board says proposed battery energy storage facility is not in appropriate location

Guest Spot: Gone but not forgotten

NORTHFORKER

Everything you need to know about buying a boat on the North Fork

Podcast: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day across the North Fork with these great events

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.