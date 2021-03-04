Friends seek answers one year after murder, Governor apologizes in first appearance since accusations

Lee Pedersen of Aquebogue hard at work in his garage, where he worked with antique gas engines. (Courtesy of Tracy Flack)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, March 4.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

One year after he was murdered, friends of Lee Pedersen seek answers

Governor Cuomo apologizes in first public appearance since harassment allegations

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

7-Eleven, gas station proposed for Riverside traffic circle to face opposition

Virtual public hearing set on NextEra’s solar plan in Calverton

NORTHFORKER

These are the 12 essential Long Island wines, according to Lenn Thompson

Get a meal from one of NYC’s best restaurants here on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 21.