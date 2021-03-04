Friends seek answers one year after murder, Governor apologizes in first appearance since accusations
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
One year after he was murdered, friends of Lee Pedersen seek answers
Governor Cuomo apologizes in first public appearance since harassment allegations
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
7-Eleven, gas station proposed for Riverside traffic circle to face opposition
Virtual public hearing set on NextEra’s solar plan in Calverton
NORTHFORKER
These are the 12 essential Long Island wines, according to Lenn Thompson
Get a meal from one of NYC’s best restaurants here on the North Fork
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 21.