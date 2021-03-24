Greenport Village official arrested on child pornography charge

David Corwin’s house on Main Street in Greenport. (Credit: Steve Wick)

A Greenport Village official was arrested on a federal child pornography charge Wednesday morning, according to a federal source.

David Corwin, a member of Greenport’s Zoning Board of Appeals and former village trustee, was charged with possession of child pornography. He will be arraigned later today, the source said.

The FBI executed a search warrant at Mr. Corwin’s house on Main Street Wednesday morning, law enforcement sources said. He was brought into custody around 7 a.m.

A neighbor, who did not wish to share his name, described the scene of the raid as both federal and local law enforcement “were everywhere and people were carrying bankers boxes out of the house.”

“It’s unfortunate,” said Greenport Village Mayor George Hubbard Jr., who said he was unaware of the arrest until contacted by a reporter. “This is shocking.”

Mr. Hubbard said Mr. Corwin had already announced his intention to step down from the ZBA at an organizational meeting next week.

No additional details were immediately available.

The arrest of Mr. Corwin marks the second child pornography bust the FBI has made in town in the past month, though there is no indication the two cases are related.

Damon Rallis of Southold was charged with distribution of child pornography on Feb. 23. A grand jury indicted Mr. Rallis on Tuesday for four counts of distribution of child pornography and a charge of possession of child pornography in relation to “one or more videos or images” found on his iPhone at the time of the Feb. 23 FBI raid, according to the indictment.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details from the arraignment.