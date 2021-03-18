Lifelong Greenport resident Helen Finno died March 14, 2021, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 92.

Born June 14, 1928, she was the daughter of Adolph and Martha (Krukowski) Westerlund Sr.

She married Patrick Finn on Oct. 10, 1948, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. She worked “forever” as a waitress, family said.

Predeceased by her husband, in 1999; her son Bruce, in 1970; and her son James, in 2008, she is survived by her daughter, Karen Alfero of Greenport; her sisters, Marlene Wurster of Massachusetts, Theresa Lark of Southold and Lorraine Conway of Southold; her brother, Adolph Westerlund Jr. of Peconic; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.