James Kenneth McKillop, a 50-year resident of Cut­ch­ogue, died Feb. 27, 2021, at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. He was 91.

Born June 26, 1929, in Brooklyn, he was the son of Alexander and Margaret McKillop.

Mr. McKillop earned a master’s degree in finance from New York University. He served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

He was vice president of finance for Marine Midland Bank (now HSBC) in Manhattan, working there for 42 years. He worked at a few other banking/finance institutions over the years, and when he retired from banking he was employed at Andrew Stype Realty in Mattituck for 25 years.

Mr. McKillop was member of Southold American Legion. Family said he enjoyed reading, puzzles and being with family.

He is survived by his wife, Rose; his six children, Mary McKillop, James McKillop, Kerry O’Connell, Kathleen Hall, Kevin McKillop and Maureen Quinn; and 10 grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, March 1, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.