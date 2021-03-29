Southold resident John G. Kendall died March 26, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach in Westhampton Beach. He was 86.

Born Nov. 2, 1934, in Rosedale, N.Y., he was the son of Sybil (Godfrey) and George Kendall.

Mr. Kendall served with the U.S. Army for two years, then studied at Queens College and New York University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering. He worked for the New York City school system as an auto shop teacher at Far Rockaway High School for 25 years.

Mr. Kendall was a member of the Long Island Antique Association and Mattituck Gun Club.

He is survived by his sister, Beverly Kendall of Southold.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, April 7, at 11:30 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, with funeral services at 12:30 p.m. The Rev. Roger Joslin will officiate. Interment, with U.S. Army honors, will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.