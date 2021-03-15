Joseph Theodore Macari, a 30-year resident of Southold, died March 10, 2021, at age 93.

Born Sept. 4, 1927, in Manhattan, he was the son of Mary (Gentile) and Luciano Macari. He married Katherine Peck on Aug. 21, 1954, in Flushing.

Mr. Macari was the owner of Lewis & Murphy Real Estate in Jackson Heights for 50 years. He was also the founder of Macari Vineyards in Mattituck.

He was predeceased by his son Edward and his sister, Mildred Scilla LaMaina. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Anne Marie Macari, Diane Macari and Joseph Jr.; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors March 13 and 14 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue. A funeral service was held March 15 at the funeral home. Burial took place at Cut­ch­ogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to The Child Center of New York, 118-35 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills, NY 11375 or Group for the East End.