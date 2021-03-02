Louis J. ‘Lou’ Mastro
Former Southold resident Louis J. “Lou” Mastro of Venice, Fla., died Feb. 26, 2021, in Florida. He was 89.
The family will receive visitors Friday, March 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold and Saturday, March 6, from 9 to 11 a.m., with firematic services at 10:30 a.m.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating.
Interment with U.S. military honors will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.