Former Southold resident Louis J. “Lou” Mastro of Venice, Fla., died Feb. 26, 2021, in Florida. He was 89.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold and Saturday, March 6, from 9 to 11 a.m., with firematic services at 10:30 a.m.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating.

Interment with U.S. military honors will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.