Louis Joseph Mastro, known fondly as “Pop,” passed in peace on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Florida at the age of 89.

Preceded in death by his wife, Helen, and son, Leonard, he was the beloved father of four, proud grandfather of six and great-grandfather of two.

He was a U.S. Army veteran who served honorably in the Korean War. He was also a proud member of the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department and the Italian-American Club.

Pop enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening and photography. He found the most joy in spending time with family and friends, making everyone laugh and creating lifelong memories.

Services were held in Southold, N.Y., where he spent his summers swimming, fishing and pouring drinks with loved ones.

