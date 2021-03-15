Margaret ‘Peggy’ J. Schmidt

Cutchogue resident Margaret “Peggy” J. Smith died March 14, 2021, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 80.

She was born Dec. 9, 1940, in Troy, N.Y., to Ernest and Elizabeth (Morrissey) Jensen.

Ms. Schmidt was a homemaker and member of the Long Island Mineral and Gemological Association and Cut­ch­ogue United Methodist Church. Family said she enjoyed crafting, puzzles, reading and volunteering at thrift stores.

Predeceased by her husband, John, in 2011, she is survived by her daughter, Jean Schmidt of Cut­ch­ogue, and her son, John Schmidt of Plainedge; her sisters, Mary Macey and Pat Van Lean; her brother, John Jensen; and four grandchildren.

Cremation was private. Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue assisted the family.