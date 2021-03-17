Mattituck theater presents online production of ‘Clue’

North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck will present a one-time only livestreamed production of “Clue,” a comedy whodunit based on the board game and 1985 film of the same name, Friday, March 19, at 8 p.m.

Tickets, available by preorder only at nfct.com, are $15.

The play features Ashley Hilary, Micky Kalich, Ethan Lucas, Brandon Horyczun, Sarah Schaefer, Michael Krulder, Olivia Bozuhoski, Julia Cappiello, Abby Tyler, Jamie Hanley, David Bassemir and Mary Kalich. Julia Cappiello directs, with assistant director Mary Kalich. The play is produced by Kim Cappiello, with set design by Matthew Cappiello, Julia Cappiello and Brandon Horyczun.