Greenport resident Michael Eugene Gagen died suddenly March 6, 2021. He was 61.

Mr. Gagen was born Nov. 27, 1959, in Greenport. He graduated from Greenport High School and attended Suffolk County Community College. He was a dedicated employee of Greenport schools for 39 years. In his younger days he was an avid tennis player and scuba diver who loved marine life, according to his family.

He is survived by his son, Michael, of Norwood, Mass., and his sisters Terry, Diane and Wendy and brothers John, Joe and Patrick. He was predeceased by his siblings Russell J., Robert and Maryanne and his parents, Theresa and Russell E. Gagen.