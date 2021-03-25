Former Southold resident Michael J. Norkelun Jr. (“Sonny”) of Salisbury, Md., passed away at home on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, with his family by his side. He was 83.

He was born on Nov. 8, 1937, in Greenport to Margaret (Perry) and Michael Norkelun Sr.

Mike was a bayman. He enjoyed scalloping, fishing, clamming and anything to do with the bay. He worked for the USDA on Plum Island for 32 years. Mike enjoyed deer hunting yearly with a great group of friends in upstate New York. He was an avid NASCAR fan.

On June 23, 1964, Mike married Barbara Flynn and together they had five children.

Mike is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Michael A., Timothy, Jeffrey, James and Steven; two grandchildren, Brandon Norkelun and Amelia Norkelun; niece Tammy Stigall; nephew Daniel Ruark; and great-nephew Cody Stigall.

The family received visitors Feb. 28 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated March 1 at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment followed at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

