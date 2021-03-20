New mixed-use development with up to 40 affordable apartments proposed in Greenport

The site of the proposed development in Greenport. (Credit: Steve Wick)

A new mixed-use development with up to 40 affordable apartments may be coming to Greenport.

Local developer Paul Pawlowski confirmed Friday that he is in contract to purchase the four-acre property at the southeast corner of Route 48 and Main Street in Greenport.

According to preliminary plans discussed by Greenport officials at a meeting Thursday, Mr. Pawlowski has proposed constructing four buildings, with medical and professional space on the first floor and 20 residential apartments upstairs.

A connection to the Village of Greenport’s sewer system could allow twice as many apartments, an idea that was met with support from the Board of Trustees.

“I think 40 units there, with the 50 at Vineyard View and five at 123 Sterling, we’re looking at possibly 95 new units in a matter of two years for people to live in, which is a big step toward the need that we have,” said Mayor George Hubbard Jr.

Mr. Pawlowski has also pledged to reserve a portion of the apartments for village residents and said Friday the units would remain affordable in perpetuity.

“We feel it’s a good location and it’s needed now more than ever,” he said, also noting that medical and office space is also in demand.

Mr. Hubbard said the sewer rates would mirror those paid by other developments outside of the village, like Peconic Landing.

“We can’t say a price because we don’t know how many units the town will allow them to do,” he said.

The project must be approved by the Southold Town Planning Board and village officials said they would send a letter signaling their support for the sewer connection.

“We’ve all been hoping that there would be a project that would be close enough to us to do with the town of Southold. We’ve been looking for a project like this,” said trustee Mary Bess Phillips.

Southold town government liaison Denis Noncarrow, who works closely with the Housing Advisory Commission, said this week that the commission has been interested in the property for several years. “Now more than ever, the Greenport area is in need of affordable housing, so we’re very excited to see this moving ahead,” he said.

Mr. Pawlowski recently appeared before the village Planning Board to discuss proposed changes to the site plan for the 123 Sterling Avenue project, which will be subject to a hearing on March 25. The project will feature commercial space and 17 condo units, five of which will be offered at affordable rates.