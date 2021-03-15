Pink Pearl Raffle to begin March 19 to raise funds for new breast cancer research fund

Raffle items at the 2017 Pink Pearl Gala raffle.

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition will hold a socially distanced Pink Pearl Raffle at its Riverhead office beginning Friday, March 19. The raffle will run through Sunday, March 28 with all proceeds marked for a newly created Stage IV Research and Grant Fund.

NFBHC volunteers will sell tickets at the door. The office is located at 185 Old Country Road, Suite 6 in Riverhead. Pricing is 25 raffle tickets for $20, 75 tickets for $50 and 175 tickets for $100.

The gift baskets and prizes on display are available for a few supporters at a time to look at.

The organization’s annual Pink Pearl Gala has been rescheduled to April 2022.

“The Pink Pearl Raffle is an important fundraiser to kick off our new Stage IV Research and Grant Fund,” said Melanie McEvoy, the NFBHC’s vice president, in a statement. “We want to expand our mission to not only provide additional support to metastatic breast cancer patients, but also to provide direct funding to oncologists with cutting-edge research labs that are working on extending the lives of East End patients.”

The dates are as follows:

• Friday, March 19: 4-8 p.m.

• Saturday, March 20: 12-4 p.m.

• Sunday, March 21: 12-4 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 24: 4-8 p.m.

• Friday, March 26: 4-8 p.m.

• Saturday, March 27: 12-4 p.m.

• Sunday, March 28: 12-4 p.m.

The raffle winners will be notified on March 29 and winners will be posted on Facebook.

Raffle tickets can also be purchased in advance by clicking here. For more information, email [email protected] or call 631-208-8889.