Pop-up vaccination site to open in Peconic Thursday

The vaccine site in Peconic last Thursday. (Credit: Steve Wick)

The latest pop-up vaccination site in Southold Town will take place Thursday at the Southold Town Recreation Department in conjunction with Stony Brook Medicine.

The pop-up will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A link to registration is available here. The deadline to register is Wednesday.

As of Tuesday evening, the registration site listed the number of appointments available at just over 800, but they were going fast. A total of 1,200 doses were expected to be administered.

Anyone who registers must meet the current eligibility guidelines. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced that anyone age 60 or older would be eligible to sign up for the vaccine beginning Wednesday. The prior guidelines had limited it to age 65 and older.

The recreation department is located at 970 Peconic Lane in Peconic. About 1,000 doses were administered at a pop-up site last Thursday.