Prosecutors say murder suspect forged victim’s will, police reform report hearing set

Lee Pedersen of Aquebogue hard at work in his garage, where he worked with antique gas engines. (Courtesy Photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 16.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Prosecutor: Murder suspect forged victim’s will, attempted to flee country

First hearing on police reform report scheduled for Wednesday

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Morning fire damages multiple units at Calverton Hills apartment complex

Supervisor says American Rescue Plan to deliver $3.67M in stimulus funds to Riverhead Town

NORTHFORKER

Here’s what happened when I let Chef Anthony surprise me

North Fork Dream Home: You don’t have to travel off the North Fork to experience the Mediterranean

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be just 31 with a slight chance of rain or light snow.