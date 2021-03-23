Public will have two chances to weigh in on Love Lane traffic study

Love Lane in Mattituck. (Credit: Grant Parpan/file)

Town officials are planning to host a public meeting next month to discuss the results of a recently completed traffic study of Mattituck’s Love Lane area.

In the report, which was accepted for completion by the Town Board in January, consultants from AKRF formally recommended a roundabout in order to calm traffic at the intersection of Love Lane, Main Road and Old Sound Avenue.

The intersection is the fifth-highest crash location townwide, according to data collected between 2015 and 2017, with eight of 12 crashes involving vehicles either making left turns from Route 25 onto Love Lane or exiting from Love Lane onto Route 25.

The study also incorporates safety concerns, as groups like the Mattituck Laurel Civic Association advocate for a more vibrant, walkable community.

“In essence this is not just about traffic,” Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association president Anne Smith said after the report was released earlier this year. “The creation of a viable hamlet center for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers to enter our hamlet with ease and a desire to stop and visit will help this area grow and thrive is important to us.”

The town’s public meeting will come after the civic group hosts their own discussion on the plan at a virtual meeting this Monday, March 29.

“That will hopefully give us a lot of input,” town engineer Michael Collins said at a Town Board work session Tuesday.

The town meeting will be held April 13 at 7 p.m.