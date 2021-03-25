Real Estate Transfers: March 25, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2021.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Allen, H & C Trusts to Bogardus, Stephan, 38 Founders Path (600-39-6-2), (R), $700,000

• Ohlbaum, C Trust to Ugenti, Vito, 11 Silver Beech Ln (600-39-7-11.2), (V), $335,000

• Mulvaney, G & S, to Blauvelt, Richard, 470 Williams Way N (600-61-1-3.28), (R), $375,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Janecek, J & C, to Santos, Abel, 20 Kay Rd (600-115.1-1-54), (R), $335,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Bogut, John, Harvest Pointe Home #1 (1000-102.1-1-1), (R), $687,740

• Dinlenc, A, & Carey, B, to Steele, Benjamin, 575 Cases Lane Ext (1000-109-5-14.47), (R), $1,138,200

• McGahan, D, to Wagner, David, 1400 W Creek Ave (1000-110-1-4), (R), $1,455,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Perino, W, to Jenkins, Joseph, 12 Nash Ave (900-123-3-19), (R), $485,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Bumble, C, to Sound Road LLC, 14 Sound Rd (1000-35-1-19), (R), $525,000

• Sawyers, J & C Trust to Mazzaferro, Nicholas, 36 Calebs Way, Unit 36 (1000-40.1-1-36), (R), $365,000

• Zeltser, R & I, to Kantor, Fred, 160 Brown St (1000-48-3-42.6), (R), $1,453,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• AFM Ventures LLC to MAA Jayambe Ltd, 1399 Main Rd (600-68-3-14), (C), $2,600,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Zaweski, S & C Trusts to Kreskowski, Eric, 2040 Main Rd (600-48-4-4), (R), $632,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Caracciolo Jr, L & L, to 4690 Mill Lane LLC, 4690 Mill Ln (1000-100-4-2.1), (R), $1,967,500

• Signature Five Loan to Zenith Property Group LLC, 2530 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-55), (V), $175,000

• Signature Five Loan to Brooklyn Timber LLC, 2670 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-56), (V), $175,000

• Signature Five Loan to Zenith Property Group LLC, 2790 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-57), (V), $175,000

• Signature Five Loan to Zenith Property Group LLC, 2900 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-59), (V), $175,000

• Signature Five Loan to Brooklyn Timber LLC, 4625 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-60), (V), $175,000

• Signature Five Loan to Zenith Property Group LLC, 4525 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-61), (V), $175,000

• Signature Five Loan to Zenith Property Group LLC, 4405 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-63), (V), $175,000

• Signature Five Loan to Brooklyn Timber LLC, 4355 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-64), (V), $175,000

• Signature Five Loan to Zenith Property Group LLC, 4285 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-65), (V), $175,000

• Signature Five Loan to Zenith Property Group LLC, 3225 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-67), (V), $175,000

• Signature Five Loan to Brooklyn Timber LLC, 3125 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-68), (V), $175,000

• Signature Five Loan to Zenith Property Group LLC, 3055 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-69), (V), $175,000

• Signature Five Loan to Brooklyn Timber LLC, 2985 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-70), (V), $175,000

• Signature Five Loan to Zenith Property Group LLC, 2915 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-71), (V), $175,000

• Signature Five Loan to Zenith Property Group LLC, 2555 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-74), (V), $175,000

• Signature Five Loan to Brooklyn Timber LLC, 2495 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-75), (V), $175,000

• Signature Five Loan to Brooklyn Timber LLC, 4200 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-79), (V), $175,000

• Vahey, R & M, to Wertheimer, Eric, 4465 Wickham Ave (1000-107-4-9.2), (R), $850,000

• Macco, G & S, to Glover, Charles, 1600 Westview Dr (1000-107-7-18), (R), $935,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Solution East LLC to Fields, William, 1245 Jackson St (1000-117-9-10), (R), $1,750,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Yakaboski, C, to Biedrzycki, Adam, 173 Ellen St (600-65-1-29.20), (R), $385,000

• SCARTK Inc. to Lynch Jr, Richard, 1550 Osborn Ave (600-81-2-4.1), (R), $250,000

• Jackson, K & Luna-Evo, L, to Penn, Michael, 596 Middle Rd (600-82-2-4.10), (R), $475,000

• McCarthy, J, & Ordemann to Lopez, Javier, 29 Ruth Ct (600-85-1-10.38), (R), $595,000

• Egan, B & M, to Lopez, Cesar, 958 Ostrander Ave (600-107-4-16), (R), $335,000

• Ruotolo, B, to Patel, Ravi, 78 Mulberry Commons (600-109.1-1-78), (R), $290,000

• Keiffert, M & G, to Fajardo, Mario, 65 Meadow Ln (600-110-2-4), (R), $475,000

• Raynor, B & J, to Santamaria, Amanda, 135 Sunrise Ave (600-111-2-23), (R), $510,000

• Raynor LLC to Gonzalez, Jairo, 205 Raynor Ave (600-124-1-29.2), (R), $199,000

• Stephenson, K & S, to Gilroy, Lorraine, 299 Newton Ave (600-127-2-51), (R), $325,000

• RMMJ, LP to HREA 41 East Main St LLC, 45 E Main St (600-128-6-73.1), (C), $700,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Nuti, M, to Rosamilia, Steven, 22 New York Ave (700-6-4-18), (R), $1,275,000

• Pontone, S, to Israel, Stuart, 22 Merkel Ln (700-24-1-30), (R), $3,850,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Blaugh, R & Forestano, M, to Burkhart Jr, Paul, 120 & 121 Big Fresh Pond Rd (900-94-3-4), (R), $1,500,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Eugenia Realty Prtnrs to Diamond, Joseph, 405 Hyatt Rd (1000-50-3-20), (R), $583,000

• 365 Mockingbird Lane to Horne, Kevin, 365 Mockingbird Ln (1000-55-6-15.58), (R), $730,000

• Brick Cove Realty LLC to Conkling Advisors LLC, 1760 Sage Blvd (1000-57-1-38.3), (R&E), $6,500,000

• Evans, O, to Wylie, Jacob, 140 Mechanic St (1000-61-4-34), (R), $425,000

• Nicolazzi, D, to Chilton, Alexander, 105 Waterview Dr (1000-78-7-9), (R), $2,149,000

• Sokolich, J, by Executor to Andersen, John, 1350 Seawood Dr (1000-79-8-5), (R), $555,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• 153 Herricks LLC to Musso, Christopher, 6 4th St (600-33-4-42.1), (R), $435,000

• Lucarini, C, to Costa, Robert, 294 Hulse Ave (600-33-5-1), (R), $305,000

• Knightland Inc to Peconic Land Trust, 6164 Route 25A (600-75-1-3), (V), $1,600,000

• Tarzia, L, to Zhang, Yao, 31 Merion Circle (600-96-1-13.50), (R), $1,300,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)