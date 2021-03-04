Real Estate Transfers: March 4, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Jan. 9-15, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Sipiaguine, A, & Mariano to Cantone, Marc, 8 Ida Ln (600-46-1-33.3), (R), $460,000

• Reeves, J, & Jackson, K, to Apuzzo, Roberta, 1089 Main Rd (600-67-3-33.3), (R), $799,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Carson, T, to Malave, Patricia, 903 Bluffs Dr N (600-11.2-1-21), (R), $465,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Voegelin, C, to Hernandez, Oscar, 63 Sunny Line Dr (600-97-1-63), (R), $445,000

• Jackowski Jr, J, to Seasmoke Properties LLC, 4498 Middle Country Rd (600-97-2-29), (R), $285,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• US Bank Trust NA to J&P Family LLC, 29825 Route 25 (1000-102-2-14), (R), $325,954

FLANDERS (11901)

• Wilcox, D & C, to Woodroad Trail LLC, 83 Wood Road Trail (900-143-1-36), (R), $225,000

• Hetherington, A, to Smith, Dennis, 115 Long Neck Blvd (900-148-2-11), (R), $397,500

GREENPORT (11944)

• Modern Age Home Bldrs to Lewis Revoc Trust, 375 Green Hill Ln (1000-33-2-47), (R), $1,105,300

• Jenkins, T & K, to Bundy, Richard, 75875 Route 25 (1000-45-7-5.5), (R), $530,000

• Angevine, J, to Schwartz, Noah, 655 Flint St (1000-48-2-15.7), (R), $470,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Nykiel, M, to Proctor, Jameson, 385 S Jamesport Ave (600-68-4-55.12), (R), $550,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Romano, J & R, to Ford, Aaron, 1775 Pt Pleasant Rd (1000-114-1-6), (R), $1,475,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Grathwohl Dingle, S, to Barry Jr, Robert, 7400 New Suffolk Rd (1000-117-6-30), (R), $990,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Nickola, D & E & S, to Barth, Jeremy, 120 Lands End Rd (1000-15-9-1.13), (R), $879,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Kurtz, M & J, to Castillo Ojeda, Andres, 40 Linda Ln E (600-15-3-24), (R), $530,000

• Miller, D & E, to Constantino, Victoria, 107 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-7), (R), $338,000

• Gatz, E, to AJG13 LLC, 5313 Sound Ave & lot 6 (600-21-2-10.7), (V), $364,372

• Kayton, J Trust to Courtney Jr, Frederick, 2202 Pebble Beach Path (600-64.1-1-34.1), (R), $330,000

• Mildner Jr, F & W, to Perez, Rodolfo, 55 Constable Dr (600-81-1-21.17), (R), $400,000

• Scarola, T Trust to Smith, Gregory, 18 Lakeview Ct (600-82.1-1-18), (R), $415,000

• A.K.P. Corporation to 653 Cross River Drive LLC, 139 Main Rd (600-85-1-13), (C), $810,000

• A.K.P. Corporation to 653 Cross River Drive LLC, 653 Cross River Dr (600-85-1-14), (V), $540,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Foley, M, to Aaltonen, Hans, 50 Dinah Rock Rd (700-1-1-33), (R), $2,475,000

• Bailey Family Trust to McBryan, Justin, 16 Bowditch Rd (700-14-3-48), (R), $599,000

• Clark, R & C, to White Oak Estates LLC, 74 N. Ferry Rd (700-15-3-1.3), (C), $575,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Bey, S, & Rutsch, V, to Fowle, Stephanie, 480 Terry Ln (1000-65-1-8), (R), $505,500

• Pratt Avenue LLC to Odeon Partners PP, LLC, 240 Briar Ln (1000-81-1-16.8), (R), $4,950,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Guilbert, R & K, to Champlin, James, 28 Gully Rd (600-54-1-16), (R), $419,999

• Young, M, to Butti, Giuseppe, 122 Fairway Dr (600-58-4-2), (R), $518,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)