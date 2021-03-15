Residents worry New Suffolk parking proposal is too restrictive, Greenport schools may pierce tax cap

Parking in New Suffolk has been a bone of contention with some residents. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, March 15.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Residents worry New Suffolk parking proposal is too restrictive

Greenport school budget may pierce tax cap

Greenport High School grad arrested after FBI says he participated in riot at U.S. Capitol

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Volunteers sought for town’s 2021 Spring Cleanup in April

Football: New starting QB, running game shines in SWR’s opener

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: A walk to the shipwrecks at Reeves Beach

The new North Fork Plant Co. store is for the house plant obsessed

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be just 17.