Right whale and calf spotted in East End waters, Mattituck superintendent resigns

In a rare sighting in local waters or anywhere in the world, a right whale and her new calf swim off East Hampton earlier this month. There are fewer than 400 right whales alive today. This photograph of right whale No. 3720 was cropped and taken from a distance greater than 500 yards to assure the animals’ safety. Boaters should maintain safe distances if they spot a right whale. (Credit: Chris Paparo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, March 18.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Right whale, calf spotted in waters off the East End of Long Island

Mattituck superintendent Jill Gierasch announces resignation

Robins, Phillips return to Village Board after uncontested election

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

First Baptist Church of Riverhead partners with Stony Brook Medicine at pop-up vaccine site

Riverhead gets 300 more vaccinations for seniors to be distributed starting Friday

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Northforker podcast guest is as real as she is lovely

Where to get Easter treats on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be just 31 with a slight chance of rain or light snow.