Robins, Phillips return to Village Board after uncontested election

Mary Bess Phillips, left, and Julia Robins in 2016.

After an uncontested election Tuesday, incumbent trustees Julia Robins and Mary Bess Phillips both retained their seats on the Greenport Village Board.

Ms. Phillips, who owns Alice’s Fish Market, was first elected in 2009. Ms. Robins, a real estate agent at Albertson Realty in Greenport, first won her seat in 2013.

Ms. Phillips received 80 votes and Ms. Robins received 79, according to officials.

They will each serve a four-year term and return to serve on the board alongside mayor George Hubbard Jr. and fellow trustees Jack Martilotta and Peter Clarke.

In an interview Tuesday, Ms. Phillips said she felt it was a positive sign that the election went uncontested.

“As trustees, we’re doing our due diligence to make sure that all [commercial] entities and residential properties are being treated fairly,” she said.

In addition to balancing residents’ quality of life concerns with those in the business district, Ms. Phillips has said that the top issues facing the village include encouraging membership in the fire department, having frank discussions about accessory uses in residential areas to address affordable housing and continuing roadway infrastructure projects in residential areas.

In her next term, she said she hopes to continue working to ensure residents are well informed.

Ms. Robins said she plans to use her voice on the village board to advocate for more affordable housing in Greenport and throughout Southold Town.

“Greenport has seen a rapid demographic change and we face many challenges concerning development in the village,” she said. “Greenport is a destination. It is also home to many who work and serve here.”

She said the housing crisis must be addressed in order to provide housing for young people, first responders and service industry workers who make up the fabric of the North Fork.

Ms. Robins also added that she’s honored to continue serving on the board.

“Public service is one of the most meaningful things in my life,” she said.