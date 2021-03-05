Sanford H. “Sandy” Friemann of New Suffolk died suddenly in Naples, Fla., on March 3, 2021. He was 79.

Mr. Friemann was a former co-owner of Pinewood Perennial Gardens in Cutchogue and a longtime volunteer and chairman of the Cutchogue Fire Department Board of Fire Commissioners.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 11, from 4 to 8 p.m., with Cutchogue Fire Department services commencing at 7, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).