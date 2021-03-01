Should parklets be used again in Greenport, Zeldin receives low grades from environmental group

Diners enjoying a meal outside Lucharitos last summer in parklets. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, March 1.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Should parklets be used in Greenport again this summer?

Zeldin receives low grade from League of Conservation Voters

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverside redevelopment going slowly amid COVID, sewage treatment concerns

Riverhead Town suing manufacturers that used toxic chemicals found in town wells

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in March

One Minute on the North Fork: Afternoon Tea in Greenport

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32. Rain is likely tonight into much of the weekend.