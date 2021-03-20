Southold Blotter: Fire department responds to report of brush fire on Main Bayview Road

Members of the Southold Fire Department responded to a report of a brush fire along Main Bayview Road Saturday morning.

Officials spoke with a 44-year-old construction worker who said the pile of smoldering debris was intended for use by workers to stay warm and agreed to extinguish the fire around 11:30 a.m., reports said.

• A 34-year-old Southold man called police to report seeing a man urinating on the road near his residence along Horton’s Lane shortly before midnight Sunday.

Police responded and spoke with a highly intoxicated 58-year-old Laurel man who was walking nearby and helped transport him home, according to a report. No charges were filed.

• Police were called to a 7-Eleven in Cutchogue early last Tuesday after an employee reported an intoxicated woman was refusing to leave after two hours.

An officer found the intoxicated woman, who is from Cut-ch-ogue, nearby, and assisted her to a friend’s house in Riverside shortly after midnight, according to a report.

• A 53-year-old East Marion man reported receiving notice in the mail that someone used his name and information to file for unemployment benefits Friday.

Detectives are investigating a slew of similar incidents, including two more that were reported to police last week.

• An ice making machine was reported stolen from the front yard of a building along Main Street in Greenport last Monday.

According to police, a man reported placing two ice making machines to the edge of his property to load them into a truck and left them there while delivering another piece of equipment around the block.

When he returned around 2 p.m., one of the ice makers had been removed, reports said.

• Police stopped a 69-year-old Gloucester, Mass., man along Route 25 in East Marion Friday after receiving a report of a vehicle failing to maintain its lane around 7 p.m.

The man, who did not show signs of impairment, told police that he just got off the ferry and was having a hard time seeing at night and an officer gave him information for nearby hotels, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.